news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – Telecommunication Operator AirtelTigo has won four awards at the second edition of the Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards (GHAPSCA) for consistently demonstrating innovation.



The company picked up the ‘Most Improved Procurement Process of the Year in the private sector and Procurement and Supply Team of the Year, while its Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mrs. Evelyn Sam, won the ‘Woman Procurement and Supply Chain professional of the Year (private sector).

A statement issued in Accra by Michael Bruce Sarpong, Head of Corporate Affairs, AirtelTigo said Mrs. Sam was also named among top 20 procurement leaders in the country for the second consecutive time.

The award ceremony, which took place in Accra, honoured and rewarded innovative and transformative players in the procurement and supply chain industry.

Mrs. Sam said: “We are humbled and honoured yet again to be recognised by the organisers for our professionalism and excellence in procurement and supply chain. This is an affirmation of the operational structures we have implemented which are yielding significant results.”

“The awards have motivated us to continue adding value, be transparent, innovative and build on the strong relationships we have with our supply chain partners across our business,” she said.

Mr. Akin Naphtal, the Chief Executive of Instinct Wave, the organisers of the awards, said procurement and supply chain has evolved over time and businesses were rapidly re-evaluating their procurement operating models and strategies, not just to withstand the market forces, but also to improve their bottom-line performance.

He said that the awards go beyond trophies and accolades, adding that, it was a celebration of procurement and supply chain as a whole and the critical role it plays for businesses today.

GNA