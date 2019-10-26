news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - In line with its commitment to boost smartphone adoption, telecommunication operator AirtelTigo has partnered with Nokia to rollout smartphone offer with free data and voice package for a year.



A statement issued in Accra quoted Mr Murthy Chaganti, the Acting Chief Executive Officer, as saying, “With our brand promise to make life simple for our customers, we are delighted to partner with Nokia, and we believe that the partnership offers a great proposition to our customers.”

It said the partnership with Nokia would give new and existing customers of AirtelTigo, a free SIM card, minutes to call AirtelTigo numbers and data to browse the internet for the purchase of any Nokia in AirtelTigo shops or through Nokia authorized distributor Alliance Marketing Group.

“The free data and voice minutes for customers will vary based on the price of the Nokia phone. “Customers will have to dial *536# to activate the offer for the first month and recharge their lines with GH¢ 2 and above every month,” it added.

The statement also quoted Mr Emmanuel Ossai, the Senior Business Manager of HMD Global Oy NOKIA, West Africa, as saying, “With the reach of AirtelTigo across Ghana, we are proud to partner with the operator in creating more awareness and market share for our brand.”

