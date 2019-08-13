news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Nsaba, (C/R), Aug. 13, GNA - The Agona East District Assembly has procured 10,000 new hybrid coconut seedlings for free distribution to more than 100 farmers, under the Planting for Export and Rural Development programme, rolled out to support farmers in the district.

Mr. Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said this was part of efforts towards helping to achieve the government’s industrialization agenda – the one district one factory policy.

Already 4,000 coconut seedlings had been distributed and the remaining 6,000 would soon be given to farmers.

He pointed out that factories, could not run without raw materials, hence the support to make the policy a reality.

Mr. Armah-Frempong cautioned beneficiary farmers not to sell the seedlings and said the Assembly would collaborate with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) directorate to monitor the farmers against diversion of the seedlings.

The DCE stated that, government would ensure Ghana’s export trade contributed to accelerated economic growth through strategically aggressive marketing of made-in Ghana products.

He said the provision of coconut and other cash crop seedlings would support the private sector to secure a sustainable position for Ghana's non- traditional export products and services in strategic markets.

The DCE said it would also help build internal systems for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs), create systematic networks and actively promote export in the District to play leading role in leveraging Ghanaian market potential for made-in Ghana products, thus contributing to achieving the national target for economic growth.

Mr. Nortey Wilson, Agona East Director of Agriculture, assured the farmers that extension officers would provide them technical support before planting.

He therefore urged the beneficiaries not to use outmoded methods in planting the seedlings, adding that, the new hybrid coconut seedlings take only two years to bear fruits and was highly competitive in marketing them.

Mr. Wilson cautioned the farmers not to apply unapproved chemicals that can cause the seedlings to die prematurely, adding that, the Assembly has spent huge sums of money to procure them and they must take good care of them for their own benefits.

GNA