Accra, Feb. 13, GNA - The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) are collaborating with organisers for the fourth edition of 2020 Ghana International Conference on Trade and Finance.



They are also collaborating to ensure that organisers deliver a tailor-made form of this year’s edition on; “African Continental Free Trade Area” (AfCFTA)-edition for the full benefit of the expected business persons on the continent.

The conference on the theme: “Optimizing AfCFTA for Africans; the role of logistics infrastructure,” will see the unveiling of a special tag “Accra-Commercial Capital of Africa,” by the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer.

In an interview on preparations towards the conference, Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer GIFIC, main organisers of the AfCFTA conference told the Ghana News Agency that the three entities would jointly address a News conference on February, 24, 2020 to engage the media on the need for the conference and why every business executive,industries and companies must attend.

Mr Ackom said some Steering Committee Members of GITFIC and Mr Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and other special invited guests would be at the News conference.

He noted that the 4th Ghana International Conference on Trade & Finance would be thought provoking, insightful, educative and would expose the entire business committee in Ghana and Africa to benefit from the over 1.3 trillion Dollar the AfCFTA would bring.

He added that the conference, which would be held in April would see the sharing of experience from chief trade negotiators from various countries on the African continent on negotiation challenges during the session one of day one.

He said on the opening day of the conference, selected ambassadors from the continent resident in Ghana would share with delegates how their countries received the news on the AfCFTA and what they were doing to enhance and ensure the successful implantation and achievement of the Continental Free Trade Area.

It would also provide the opportunity to experience academicians to answer the question on “Africa – Can Salvation be found in AfCFTA?

He added that other topics to be discussed include; senior officers from the Ports, Customs and Immigration sharing with delegates their readiness to foster and harness the successful implementation of the AfCFTA, role of regional and development finance institutions, telecommunications, digital solutions and state actors.

He said delegates would also be exposed to the role of Central Banks in harmonising the payment systems within AfCFTA, while others would assemble heads of Chamber of Commerce from the continent to look at “Industries’ readiness for AfCFTA; Leveraging on the Opportunities for Businesses.

Talk on the harmonisation of trade unions on the continent in the context of AfCFTA, would also be done during the conference, while heads of Journalists from three African Countries would join the president of the GJA to look at the role of the media in the implementation of AfCTA.

