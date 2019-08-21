news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA

Accra, Aug 21, GNA - The Ghana Tourism Authority, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has organised an African American business summit to discuss potential investment opportunities for Africa’s development.

The summit also aimed at promoting and facilitating Ghana’s investment opportunities, by focusing on creating partnerships within the diaspora to accrue a ‘Win-Win’ situation for a mutually beneficial relationship.

Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, quest to create a Ghana Beyond Aid was not a mere rhetoric as government had shown through several home-grown initiatives and policies that it was ready to achieve it, hence, the need to take advantage of such opportunities.

The Minister said the country could leverage people from the diaspora as assets for development by opening up new channels of dialogue and partnerships with them.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi said the summit underscored the point that Ghana had made the ‘Year of Return’ a process of serious re-engagement with the global African family and not just a journey.

Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, said there were new opportunities in Africa spearheaded by Ghana.

The bad perception about Africa, he said, was replaced by amazing stories of recovery and opportunities.

He urged people from the diaspora to invest in Ghana as it had attractive investment platforms of financial services, information technology, energy, infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing among others.

A strong macroeconomic prospects and governmental commitment, he noted, was also an issue to consider as the country was the fastest growing Anglophone Sub-Saharan country in the medium term with a diversified economy, resources as its backbone, favourable demographics and skilled labour.

Mr Grant said Ghana’s priority sectors were energy, infrastructure, agro-processing, tourism and manufacturing.

He advised African-Americans to partner, invest in their businesses, and bring up initiatives for the development of Ghana and Africa at large.

The CEO encouraged them to contribute to the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda to provide a wealthy, inclusive, sustainable, empowered and resilient society for all.

Madam Gail Nikoi, the President of the African American Association of Ghana, advised the returnees not to relent in engaging in developmental projects that would yield them benefits as there were many opportunities that needed to be explored.

She said they should not see their visit as an opportunity for the country’s development but as an investment to sustain their children and generation in the future.

Madam Nikoi charged them not to take heed to information they hear from others about the African continent, but, rather try to experience it themselves.

Mr Derrick Johnson, the President of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People, said Africans must unite to build collective efforts in having dialogues of opportunities and understand that unity was key.

He asked Africans to redefine what they had and be proud of the rich continent.

