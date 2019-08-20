news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Adjen Kotoku (G/R), Aug. 20, GNA – Okromansa Nii Tackie Amoah VII, Chief of Adjen Kotoku Amoaman near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, has appealed to entrepreneurs to do business in the area.

He said there was over 500 acres of land laying fallow between Adjen Kotoku and Obom in the Ga West Municipality and the traditional authorities were ready to give it out to investors.

“This could be used for the construction of factories, hotels, stores and the establishment of small-scale businesses to create jobs for the youth,” he said.

Nii Tackie Amoah made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the celebration of this year’s Homowo Festival of the chiefs and people of Adjen Kotoku.

He said the more than 200 youths in the area were eager to be employed as factory hands rather than migrating to the cities for non-existent white-collar jobs.

The Chief pleaded with Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, to open the newly constructed market by the Assembly for traders.

He said the traders from the surrounding farming communities found it difficult to travel to distant marketing centres to sell their produce.

“The delay in opening the market will affect the Assembly’s revenue generation and the provision of development projects,” he said.

GNA