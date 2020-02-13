news, story, article

By Kofi Mensah, GNA

Atobiase (Ash), Feb. 13, GNA – Mr Francis Ankomah, Adansi South District Chief Executive, says the Assembly is working hard to ensure equitable distribution of social amenities to all communities across the district.

He said the government and the assembly were committed to provide the needed amenities to help improve the living conditions of the people, especially those in rural communities.

Mr Ankomah made the call at the inauguration of two market projects for the people of Atobiase and Apagya.

The two projects were financed by the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. George Oduro, through his share of the MP’s Common Fund.

Mr Ankomah called on the people to support the government as it worked to accomplish all promises made to the people including the reshaping of roads to open up the area and enhance the movement of goods and services.

Madam Ama Doris, market queen of Atobiase, commended the MP for showing greater commitment to the development of the district.

She advised young girls in the area to desist from early sex to prevent unwanted pregnancies, which were rampant in the area.

They should rather, concentrate on their studies to enable them climb higher on the academic ladder so as to be able to contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities and the country as a whole.

GNA