By Opesika Puplampo/Samuel. Osei-Frempong



Sege, Aug. 8,GNA - The unique geophraphical location, fertile soil, many unexploited resources and a hardworking population make Ada West, the must go investment destination.

“We have a team of hardworking technocrats and chiefs and people who are determined to turn their fortunes around, “Mr Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, District Chief Executive, told the Ghana News Agency.

"We have reconditioned ourselves for the President's policy of making our people self sustaining and prosperous.

We have identified our challenges and areas of disagreement and encouraged constant interaction on issues that had arisen as a result of lack of engagement,"he said.

Mr Akrofi said, "Government is doing so much through the Ada West District Assembly(ADWA) and we must tell this success story to mobilize our people to play their roles in the total development of the Ada West District"

The list is long so we will highlight some of the projects and programmes done so far.

"On education,One 3 -unit modern classroom block had been completed for Matsekope D/A JHS., One six unit modern class also almost ompleted for Tehey D/A primary school is almost completed.

"A six unit e-block for Ada Senior Sec Tech High School about 30% completed, one 4 storey e – classroom block for Goi community Snr high school stalled for 4 years has been revived," he said.

According to him, "One six unit classroom block for Bonikope D/A primary school stalled since 2015, has been revived

and a one 3 -unit classroom block under SHEP for Bonikope JHS is on course.

The DCE informed that, "We have made some modest strides in the health sector. An ultra-Modern polyclinic which started in may 2017 was commissioned on 21st June 2019 at Sege and is operational.

"Our quest for a clean and healthy environment is boosted by the near completion of five ultra- modern toilets for 5 communities while 7 institutional toilet facilities had been built in partnership with Global Communities.

Twenty five communities were declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) while 8 others had been verified awaiting declaration, "he said.

Mr Akrofi said a prosecutor and sanitation guards had been appointed to assist in enforcing sanitation by-laws.

"We have introduced sanitation clubs in selected schools and communities in line with the President’s vision of making Accra and in fact all communuties in Ghana clean and healthy for human habitation.

We also organize monthly clean-up exercises across the District as well as supporting community-initiated ones, "he siad.

SOCIAL INTERVENTIONS

On social interventions, he said, “ Under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) in 2016, we served 142 households in 10 communities with 262 beneficiaries. In 2017 we served 243 households in 21 communities with a total number of 601 beneficiaries.

Presently, we are serving 438 households in 50 communities with 1062 beneficiaries.

The LEAP programme had been expanded to serve from 21 to 50 communities," he.said.

With Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), he said, Government's directive to increase the District Assembly Common Fund allocations from 2% to 3% in 2018, had been complied with.

“ADWA distributed various items such as sewing machines, deep freezers, fridges, overlock machines, knitting machines, embroidery machines, to 14 PWDs and supported 290 others in 2018 in education, health, economic and businesses while 343 are being processed for assistance in 2019," he informed.

We have Improved the Assembly’s position on the District Assembly’s League Table from 187 in 2016 to 53 in 2017, a manifestation of hardwork, teamwork and good planning.

He disclosed that, "A robust task Force has been established to assist revenue generation and development control."

We have initiated a weekly radio programme 'Meet the Ada West DCE' to expand and strengthen communication with the populace. We want to share our problems, aspirations and motivate ourselves to development our district, he said.

