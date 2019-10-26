news, story, article

By Opesika Puplampu, GNA



Sege (GAR) Oct. 26, GNA - The Ada West District Assembly has achieved ninety two per cent (92%) of her targeted GH¢ 685,000.00 internally Generated Fund (IGF) for this year, even at the third quarter of the year.



Mr. A. L Akrofi, Ada West District Chief Executive, made this known to journalists on Thursday 24th October 2019, during the district's "Meet the Press" session at Sege.

He said the hardworking staff of the District Assembly's had raked in GH¢ 630,601.28, as at the end of the third quarter, representing 92% of the targeted figure.

According to him, GH¢ 616,000.00 was targeted for 2018 but GH¢ 587,112.10 was achieved representing 95% while in 2017, GH¢ 565,200.00 was the Assembly's target but GH¢ 489, 887.39 was achieved, which was 86% of target.

"We know we are going to exceed the target for this year because the year is yet to end," told journalists.

He said, when the Ada West District was created from the then Dangme East District, there were several financial challenges that the district encountered despite its fast growth.

He told Journalists that the hardworking staff of the Assembly made the feat possible and the Assembly was happy about it so far, adding, "There is an unannounced amount of money that the assembly will receive from government as reward for hitting the target."

GNA