By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Bolgatanga, Aug. 19, GNA – A women’s empowerment project, dubbed, Promoting Opportunities for Women Empowerment and Rights (POWER) project being implemented by ActionAid Ghana, an advocacy Non- Governmental Organization (NGO) in some selected regions across the country has begun yielding results.

This was made known at a mid-term report dissemination workshop held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region which brought together representatives from rural women groups, Civil Society Organizations and some state institutions.

The five year project, which started in 2016, is being implemented in the then five regions including Volta, Brong-Ahafo, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions and aims at empowering 6,000 vulnerable rural women to influence their ability to control their income by practicing climate resilient sustainable agriculture, have access to markets and other productive resources.

The initiative, with funding support from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, further seeks to promote economic livelihood opportunities for women and advocate for the reduction and redistribution of work burden particularly unpaid care work on women.

Ms Priscilla Asangalisah, the Documentation, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the POWER project, said a research was conducted between October and November last year, to find out the success rate of the project after two years of its implementation.

The research showed that 6,277 women organized in groups were actively participating in group activities, exceeding the initial target of 6,000 women, while 93 per cent of the targeted women reported increased skills and confidence, demanding their rights and reporting cases of violence, which was more than the 70 per cent target.

In area of access and control of resources by women particularly land, to undertake agriculture activities as well as actively participate in local government activities recorded 48 per cent and 55 per cent instead of the targets of 50 per cent and 60 per cent by the end of the project in 2020.

The findings further revealed that households, communities and other stakeholders had placed high premium on Women’s Unpaid Care Work (UCW) and in some cases unpaid care work had been redistributed.

This has enabled more women spend reduced time on unpaid care work while having enough time to engage in social, economic and political activities to improve their livelihoods, Ms Asangalisah said.

The report stated that in some communities, childcare centers were built where mothers could leave their children and have ample time to carry out their farming activities that would generate income for their households.

Ms Asangalisah indicated that the research was necessary as it would enable them to identify challenges confronting the project and thereby address them to improve activities and lives of the women and their families.

It would further enable the project to measure its achievements so that measures could be taken to sustain the gains made to make greater impact especially scaling up of the project, she said.

GNA