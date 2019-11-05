news, story, article

Kyebi, Nov. 5, GNA - The Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly has instituted a programme dubbed “Enable Youth Initiative” under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) programme to encourage young graduates in the area to venture into agribusinesses.

Mr Kojo Ofori-Safo, Abuakwa South Municipal Chief Executive, who disclosed this at a News briefing held at Kyebi, said the initiative sought to empower the graduates with skills training and internship modules on agribusinesses to woo the youth into agribusiness for enhanced local economic development.

He explained that the initiative would enable the youth to acquire skills on different agricultural programmes to be able to establish their own businesses to earn a living and create employment for others, a focus under the 1D1F policy.

The MCE indicated that government also introduced an Alternative Livelihood Programme in communities ravaged by the galamsey menace, to equip the youth with skills to engage them in economically viable ventures.

He said under the Alternative Livelihood Programme, government paid the entire cost of training, accommodation, start-up kits and sustenance allowance for 33 youth who were admitted to training institutions such as Kibi Community Development Technical Institute and Suhum Community Development Vocational and Technical Institute for one-year course and they completed successfully.

In addition, he disclosed that, 18 selected hairdresser trainees were selected under the same programme and government was providing training kits, pocket money and other logistics for them to undergo a two-year apprenticeship

On the Rural Enterprise Programme (REP), the MCE indicated that 206 people benefitted from the government social intervention programme as they were given employment opportunities that improved their livelihoods and income status in the municipality.

He said they received support in bead making, batik tie and dye, cocoa husk processing, baking and confectionary and fish processing.

