By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA



Kpone (GAR), Jan. 28, GNA - Mrs. Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has charged members of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) in the Greater Accra Region to assist in revenue mobilization.

Mrs. Akuffo made the call when she inaugurated the Third Kpone –Katamanso Assembly on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.

The Attorney General said it was the responsibility of the Assembly members to help the Municipal Assembly bring development to the door steps of the residents, according to section 12 (3) of the Local Government Act.

She called on the Members to deal with unplanned and haphazard developments in their electoral areas adding that slums and buildings sited on water ways must be removed to protect lives and properties.

According to her, the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) must work with the land valuation divisions of the Lands Commission to accurately value all properties to enhance transparency in the payment of property rates.

She also charged the Assemblies to take advantage of automation and other innovative systems developed by the local government ministry to improve their internally Generated Funds (IGF).

GNA