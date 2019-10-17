news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Denu (V/R) Oct. 17, GNA - Some 73 Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) trainees in the Ketu South Municipality have gained permanent employment.

Mr Prince Afetorgbor, Ketu South Municipal Coordinator, NaBCo, who disclosed this at an open forum organised by his outfit, said the Secretariat had been successful in migrating the 73 trainees out of 295 for permanent employment with the help of the module implementing partners.

He lauded the partners and urged them to “continue giving priority to our trainees when there is an opportunity for permanent employment in your institutions."

Mr Afetorgbor entreated the trainees to always remember the key words “knowledge, punctuality, and integrity” in discharging their duties at the various places of posting.

He made this known in a welcome address themed

The forum, which had the theme “After NaBCo What Next,” formed part of activities marking the maiden anniversary of the scheme and had in attendance the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, heads of departments and NaBCo trainees.

Mr. Sixtus Afeadi, Head of Taxpayer Services, Aflao Small Taxpayer Office said NaBCo trainees had improved the poor staffing situation in his outfit with corresponding positive results in revenue generation.

Mr Afeadi commended the contribution of NaBCo trainees in revenue collection and revealed that for the past six months, his “office consistently met its target” which was not the case in the first two months of 2019.

He admonished the trainees to consider NaBCo as internship or attachment period to work hard and acquire skills including human relations and ICT needed to earn them permanent employment.

Mr. Abraham Futukpor, Project Assistant, Youth Employment Agency, Ketu South, who chaired the event, called on trainees to look beyond their current status and find ways to develop themselves to strategically open themselves up for more opportunities on the job market.

The week-long celebration will see other activities including fun games and football gala on Thursday, and a dinner and awards night on Friday.

GNA