By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 31, GNA - Kumasi City Markets Limited (KCML), managers of the newly-constructed Kejetia market, has so far realized a total amount of 22.1 million Ghana Cedis being payment by 2, 785 traders for the allocation of stores at the ultra-modern facility.

Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said out of the 8, 901 stores validated, 5, 779 had been allocated and over 1, 065 keys issued to deserving traders.

The project, executed by Brazilian firm, Messrs Contracta EngenhariaLimited, constitutes the first phase of the Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project expected to boost trading and other business activities in Kumasi, Ghana's commercial capital.

The new market comprises more than eight thousand leasable commercial spaces, and made up 6, 940 lockable stores, 1, 420 counter stores, 60 food courts and restaurants.

Other key facilities include public transport terminal, banking agencies, police and fire stations, post office, crèche, food and gas storage tanks, waste separation dock and sewage treatment station.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi, who was speaking at a "Meet-the-Press" programme in Kumasi, facilitated by the Information Services Department (ISD), asked traders who had been given their keys to endeavour to move into the market.

He cautioned that stores allocated to traders at the new Kejetia market were not transferrable.

Therefore, those who failed to comply with this directive risked losing their stores.

The MCE assured that the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly was committed to improving its internally-generated funds for more development projects.

