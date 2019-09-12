news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA - Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - Mrs Gifty Ohene-Konadu, the National Coordinator of the One District, One Factory (1D1F) Project has urged entrepreneurs to embrace technology in order to enhance the productivity and competitiveness of their businesses.



She said adopting technology would make entrepreneurs more profitable and result driven, adding that, technology should enhance business processes in managing factories, including managing production schedules, human resources, accounting and booking and marketing.

Mrs Ohene-Konadu said this in Accra during the opening of the 2019 International Conference on Education, Technology and Entrepreneurship (ICETE).

The two-day conference, which is hosted by the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), is on the theme: “Promoting Entrepreneurship through Technology and Education”.

The conference is aimed at exploring the process of creativity and innovation and how it might be better conducted through the cross-fertilisation of practices from more than one discipline.

Mrs Ohene-Konadu said technology would go a long to support entrepreneurs in connecting with suppliers and customers easily without any hindrance.

She said the Government on the other hand was supporting and creating enabling environment for Ghanaian entrepreneurs to invest in profitable ventures and create the needed jobs to boost the fortunes of Ghana’s economy.

Mrs Ohene-Konadu noted that across the globe, universities especially, those in the technology space such as GTUC had championed technological advancement.

She said GTUC was expected to create technologies that would support the implementation of 1D1F, and suggested that the University could focus on areas such as machinery development, information and communication technologies supporting receipt of goods from suppliers, production of goods, storage, supply of goods to customers, marketing of goods and other support services.

She encouraged the University to collaborate with Ghanaian industries to understand business operations and processes, so as to innovate new technologies which would create efficiencies, reduce cost of production and make work more productive.

Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Acting President of GTUC, said the globalisation of industry and commerce was bringing a vast change in various aspects of life.

He said it was critical to understand the integrated relationship between entrepreneurship, technology and education; as these three components had a positive effect on Ghana towards its development.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Prof Akbar Saeed, an Associate Professor of Business Technology at the Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, Canada, highlighted the role of entrepreneurship in addressing issues of poverty.

He said there was a need to educate people in the basic principles of business; to understand how to start a business, and on the other hand, help people who have innovate ideas to develop new technologies.

Prof Saeed said those technologies could then help solve societal challenges, thereby making the world a better place.

On education, he was of the view that entrepreneurship and business courses were important at the various universities, however, those courses would have to be a lot more collaborative and must cater for the needs of entrepreneurs.

GNA