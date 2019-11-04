news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambia (O/R), Nov. 04, GNA - A cassava processing factory is under construction at Adonkwanta in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti region under government's flagship "One District One Factory" programme.

Mr Patrick Chartey Jilima, Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi East who disclosed this at the Assembly's Meet-The-Press series, said the factory was expected to be completed before December 2020.

The DCE said the factory would encourage more people to venture into agriculture, especially the youth to enhance their lots.

He said it would improve unemployment situation in the Municipality and enhance the agribusiness sector with opportunities for women and persons living with disabilities.

Mr Emmanuel Otu Adjaottor, the Municipal Director of Agricultural, told the Ghana News Agency that cassava would be processed into gari and chips, which would be supplied to local markets.

He said the factory also has a warehouse attached to it to enable farmers store their farm produce to avoid post-harvest loses.

Krachi East is noted for commercial cultivation of yam, cassava and cereals.

