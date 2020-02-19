news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Feb 19, GNA – The West African Industrial Trade Exhibition (WAITEX 2020) will push government’s One District One Factory (1D1F) agenda, Mr George Pearson, Regional Director of West Africa Afrocet Montgomery, said on Wednesday.

The WAITEX 2020 is a trade expo of mining, industrial, automation, packaging and occupational health and safety equipment scheduled for April 21 to 23 at the Trade Fair Grounds in Accra, being organised by Afrocet Montgomery, an events management company.

It is on the theme: “Supporting Ghana’s Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

Mr Pearson said at the launch of the exhibition that manufacturing was one of Ghana’s key industrial transformational agendas, which was backed by the average annual growth exceeding 10 per cent for the past three years in the industrial sector.

He said the packaging of products was a challenge on the market where poor packaging made goods unattractive and extremely difficult to export.

With other international companies coming to showcase their leading technology solutions, the exhibition would be a catalyst to solving some of the industry challenges, Mr Pearson said.

“The event would provide the needed platform for all the industry stakeholders to congregate annually to showcase their technologies, which would support companies and individuals involved in mining, light and heavy industry, automation, packaging and occupational health and safety sectors.”

Madam Victoria Akosua Cobbah, the Principal Investment Promotion Officer, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, said the Centre was excited to partner the Montgomery Group for the fair, which promised to be a launching pad for industries.

That would be a testimony of Ghana as the go-to destination for high performing investment on the Continent, she said.

She invited companies in the mining, light and heavy industry, automation, packaging and occupational health and safety sectors to take advantage and exhibit their products.

Mr Dominic Oduro-Antwi, the President of the Ghana Indian Trade Association Chamber, said the fair would encourage and deepen trade networking amongst participants.

GNA