By Muniratu Adams Zanzeh, GNA



Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – Ghanaians have been urged to use soaps and body creams made from natural herbs, especially coconut-based products, to derive the maximum health benefits.

Madam Dzordzie Klu, the Chief Executive Officer of Tuuroson Enterprise, which produces soaps, body creams and hair food from coconut base, advised the public to stop using harsh creams and soaps that could cause extreme damage to the skin.

Madam Klu was speaking at the maiden International Coconut Festival organised by the Ghana Chapter of the African Coconut Group, with support from the Ghana Export Promotion and the Ghana Free Zones authorities, and the Hortifresh Fruits and Vegetable West Africa.

It was on the theme: “Export Diversification through a Robust Ghanaian Industry.”

She said coconut had low cholesterol and apart from the nutrition provided, was good for all skin types while repairing damaged skin.

“I mix coconut oil with brown rice, mango, pawpaw, oranges, avocado, honey and shea-butter to get a good moisturized skin,’’ she said.

Madam Klu added that coconut could be used for exfoliating, skin brightening and glowing soaps and body scrubs.

“Coconut oil mixed with honey and sheabutter could be used as hair food, which cures dandruffs and helps hair growth,” she said.

Mr Ebenezer Offin, the Human Resource Manager of Truecoco Ghana Limited, producers of organic virgin coconut oil, said the company was accredited for its production of certified organic coconut oil and other related products in West Africa for the local and international markets.

He said it also produced coconut flour for animal feed and for baking.

Madam Abigail Donkor, the Administrator for Sakoi Vision Limited, said her company used the shells for innovative products like candle holders, jewelry boxes, cups and trays.

“There is no harmful effect in the use of coconut shells because they are pure organic products.”

