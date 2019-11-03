news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Nkonya (O/R), Nov. 03, GNA – Madam Comfort A. Attah, Biakoye District Chief Executive (DCE) has said government's "One constituency One million dollars" initiative through the Coastal Development Authority was operational.

She said the initiative was not meant to put money on the table of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies but to enable them benefit in form of developmental projects.

Madam Attah said this during the District's maiden ´Meet the Press` encounter at Nkonya Ahenkro in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

She said the Biakoye District in 2018 through the Coastal Development Authority under the "One constituency One million dollars" benefitted from the construction, completion and furnishing of a District Court at Kwamekrom.

The DCE said the District also benefitted from the construction, completion and furnishing of a Two-Bedroom apartment for a Magistrate at Kwamekrom in 2019.

She said the Biakoye District would also benefit from the construction of District Police Headquarters at Nkonya Ahenkro and the construction of a Two-Bedroom semidetached staff bungalow in 2020 under the initiative.

Madam Attah said under the Free Senior High School (SHS), a total of 2,444 students had been admitted into the five Senior High Schools in the District in 2019, Nkonya SHS, 756 students, Worawora SHS, 924, Tapaman SHS, 244 students, Bowiri Community SHS, 498 and Biakoye Community Day SHS (all Girls), 22 students.

She said a total of 21 schools in the District with a population of 4,044 comprising 2,141 males and 1,903 females were benefitting under the School Feeding Programme in 2019.

Madam Attah also said a total of 310 beneficiary households from 37 communities made up of 182 females and 128 males had benefitted from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) to a total amount of GH¢96,826.00 in the District.

She said the District also supported 72 beneficiaries in education at a cost of GH¢16,500.00, medical support, GH¢11,100.00 and economic empowerment to 60 beneficiaries at a cost of GH¢120,000.00 in the disbursement of the District's Disability Fund in 2018 adding that 76 beneficiaries were yet to receive economic empowerment at a cost of GH¢210,000.00 in 2019.

The DCE said the District received 51 trainees under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) with three under Digitize Ghana, four under Feed Ghana, three under Civic Ghana, three under Revenue Ghana, one with Enterprise Ghana, 31 under Educate Ghana and five under Heal Ghana.

Madam Attah said the District was empowering women by engaging them in various economic activities including dress making, baking, fish smoking, hair dressing, palm oil and gari processing, vegetable production and trading.

GNA