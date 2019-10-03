news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 03, GNA - MTN Ghana has awarded winners for the ‘MTN MoMo at 10’ promotion winners for the month of August in Kumasi.

The three lucky winners; Mr Jones Dwomoh, Alhaji Abdullai and Hafiz Nuhu walked away with brand new Hyundai i10 vehicles each.

Twelve customers were awarded with e-cash prizes totaling GHȼ25,000.00, while seven others won Samsung 49, 55, and 65 inch television sets during the colorful ceremony.

Nii Adotey Mingle, the General Manager for MTN, Northern Sector, said the Ashanti Regional winners had so far received five of the Hyundai i10 vehicles, which indicated that more subscribers in the Region were participating in the promotion.

He reminded MTN users that there was no fee charged for winning a prize with the telecommunication company, and urged them to be wary of fraudsters.

“If you win a prize with MTN, we will call you with the number 0244300000 and then you come for your prize. You don’t have to pay any money”, he said.

Nii Adotey said MTN MoMo was a financial service, which continued to impact the lives of Ghanaians positively and the prizes were testament that “MoMo remains a formidable force in the Ghanaian financial industry”.

He entreated the public to continue to patronize the services and be part of the success story.

Touching on the new communication service tax increment, he explained that it was backed by an Act of Parliament, which applied to all telecommunication industries.

Nii Adotey implored all subscribers of the various telecommunication industries to accept the upward adjustment in prices, saying it was to develop the industry and bring relief to everyone within the communication value chain.

