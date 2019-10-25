news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Dunkwa-On-Offin (C/R), Oct.25, GNA – Women in cocoa farming with their spouses are advised to prioritise legal issues regarding farmlands and other property acquired together, to forestall needless litigations in case one of them is no more.



Mrs Doreen Asumang-Yeboah, a Networking and Advocacy Expert, at Tropenbos Ghana, who gave the advice said the absence of clear succession plans by cocoa farmers, left their nuclear families in jeopardy on the demise of one of them.

This, she said, was the case as extended family members took complete ownership of those property, to the neglect of deceased’s nuclear family, adding that it was high time women partnering their husbands in cocoa farming became serious with inheritance issues.

She said women formed an integral part of economic sustainability, complementing their partners to scale up productivity and it was important measures to sustain their livelihoods and participation in the industry, were put in place, to boost cocoa production.

Mrs Asumang-Yeboah, was addressing more than 50 participants who attended a capacity building workshop organised by Tropenbos Ghana, aimed at empowering women in the cocoa farming industry with the requisite skills that would ensure improved returns on their incomes.

Held at Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region, the event formed part of the Tropenbos Green Livelihood Alliance Programme (GLAP).

The GLAP sought to strengthen the abilities and effectiveness of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), to influence policies and practices that would achieve inclusive and sustainable governance.

The participants were taken through the various roles they were to play especially when they were farming with their partners (husbands) to boost productivity and how to adapt to alternative businesses when cocoa was not in season.

They were also advised to embrace new technologies in farming to reduce workload on the farm.

These included; using improved seedlings, pollination and use of modern farm implements.

Mr Samuel Asare Ankamah, the acting Regional Manager, Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED), Western South, said the Ghana COCOBOD had numerous plans underway for cocoa farmers to increase farm yields.

He mentioned that the pollination programme kicked started and soon COCOBOD would be distributing tricycles to cocoa farmer groups for easy mobility to and from their farms.

Mr Ankamah urged the women to form stronger groups that would help facilitate ready resolution of their numerous challenges.

Alizatu Adam, a Cocoa Farmer, expressed satisfaction at the knowledge gained at the workshop and urged Tropenbos to conduct a one-on-one farm discussions at their various farms to promote practicality.

GNA