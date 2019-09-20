news, story, article

LUSAKA, Sept. 20 (Xinhua/GNA) - Zambia is among African countries benefiting from 80 million Euros released by the European Union (EU) for building disaster resilience to natural hazards, with the focus being floods and drought, a government official said on Thursday.



The other countries benefiting from the funds are Angola, Botswana, Tanzania and Ghana.

Joseph Katema, Zambia's Ambassador to Italy said the program was being implemented by four partners, namely the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), World Bank's Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery, and the Africa Development Banks Climate Special Fund.

The Zambian envoy was speaking when Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Coordinator Chanda Kabwe paid a courtesy on him, according to a release.

The head of the disaster agency is in Italy to understand the coping capacities and mechanisms to natural hazards such as floods and drought which Italy has been experiencing almost every year and also to understand how the European country manages sectors such as agriculture in the wake of hazards.

According to the Zambian envoy, the Italian Civil Protection in the Office of the Prime Minister was willing to work with the Zambian disaster agency in building capacity on how to manage hazards affecting the country.

