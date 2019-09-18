news, story, article

NAIROBI, Sept. 18, (Xinhua/GNA) - A World Bank delegation is on a seven-day visit to Kenya to learn about the country's early grade reading and mathematics programs that the ministry of education has been implementing in schools for the last five years.



The ministry of education said the delegation, led by Ezequiel Molina, an economist at the financial institution, is tasked to gauge Kenya's project with similar programs in Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Tanzania, Senegal, Sudan, and Mozambique with the view to studying how Kenya has implemented the two curricula.

Elyas Abdi, director general in the ministry of education, told the delegation during a session on Tuesday evening that the two programs had greatly improved the teaching and learning of English, Kiswahili and mathematics in the early grades in primary education.

The delegation will visit primary schools in two counties to get first-hand information about curriculum delivery through classroom observation.

GNA