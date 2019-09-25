news, story, article

OUAGADOUGOU, Sept. 25 (Xinhua/GNA) - The World Bank has granted Burkina Faso a loan of over US$200 million to finance its agriculture resilience and competitiveness project, according to Burkina Faso's Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Lassane Kabore, Burkina Faso's minister of economy, finance and development, signed the loan agreement here with Soukeyna Kane, World Bank country director for Burkina Faso, the ministry wrote in a note.

The agricultural project in Burkina Faso is designed to increase agricultural productivity and market access for small producers and small and medium agribusiness entrepreneurs for selected values chains in the project-covering areas.

It will be carried out in many regions across Burkina Faso, enabling the cultivation of 5,494 hectares' land, including 4,497 hectares with complete water resources control.

This project, approved on Aug. 30, is expected to close on Nov. 30, 2025.

GNA