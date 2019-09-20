news, story, article

MONROVIA, Sept. 20 (Xinhua/GNA) - Victims of a fire incident which engulfed a school near Liberia's capital city of Monrovia were laid to rest in a mass grave.



They were buried amid wailings and gnashing of teeth after prayers were offered and funeral rites performed on Wednesday, according to local media on Thursday.

The mass burial was held after Liberian Minister of Magic George Weah led top government officials on a condolence visit to the scene of the incident earlier on Wednesday.

Two people are still missing after emergency workers on Wednesday recovered at least 29 bodies from the scene of the fire which broke out late Tuesday at the school.

The bodies of 28 students and one teacher were recovered earlier in the day during a rescue operation, said Samie Coe, head of operations at the Liberia National Fire Service.

"There are two bodies yet to be found," Coe told Xinhua, adding that initial investigation found the fire was caused by a burning electric wire which fell on the building.

Police spokesman Moses Carter told the media that investigations were underway.

GNA