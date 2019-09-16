news, story, article

OUAGADOUGOU, Sept. 16, (Xinhua/GNA) - Many trade union groups and civil society organizations maintained on Monday a nationwide street demonstration against the government, despite its prohibition in the capital, Ouagadougou.



Demonstrators have defied Burkina authorities that prohibited the demonstration based on security issues in the terrorist attack-prone country and on non-compliance with procedures.

This Monday morning, demonstrators have been heading to the gathering point Bourse du Travail from where the demonstration started.

"Firstly, it is a question of demanding the commitment of the government to take measures to ensure the right of the population to security, to stop immediately mass and targeted assassinations, to dismantle death squads, to bring justice to victims of the assassinations, and also to demand the withdrawal of foreign military forces from our territory," organizers said.

GNA