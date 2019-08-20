news, story, article

YAOUNDE, Aug. 20, (Xinhua/GNA) - Two Cameroon Catholic priests who were kidnapped on Friday by gunmen at Ibal village in the troubled Anglophone region of Northwest were freed on Monday afternoon, according to local police.



Officials of the Catholic Church in Northwest confirmed the release of the priests stating that "they are doing well and in good health but obviously traumatised" without giving more details.

Kidnapping of priests has become widespread in the two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since an armed conflict that has so far led to hundreds of deaths since 2017.

In 2018, a Kenyan priest was shot dead in front of the church of the Parish of St. Martin of Tours in Kembong, a locality in Cameroon's Southwest region.

Armed separatists have been clashing with government forces in a bid to create an independent nation in the Anglophone regions they call "Ambazonia."

GNA