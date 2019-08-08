news, story, article

TUNIS, Aug. 8 (Xinhua/GNA) -Tunisian Minister of Defense Abdelkarim Zbidi has resigned after submitting his candidacy papers for early presidential election scheduled for September.



In a press statement, Zbidi said he would continue to assume his responsibilities as defense minister until his replacement.

He added despite the fact that the law does not prevent him from remaining in his position as minister of defense, he chose to resign to avoid arousing suspicions of using state resources for his election campaign.

"As an independent candidate, Zbidi has chosen to present himself after long reflection on the matter," read the statement.

Zbidi, 69, has held the position of defense minister since September 2017 following a cabinet reshuffle.

