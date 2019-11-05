news, story, article

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 05 (Xinhua/GNA) - Tanzanian Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma says the East African nation is facing an acute shortage of judges, largely affecting administration of justice.



"Each one of the small number of available judges is dealing with 518 cases annually instead of the standard 220 cases annually," he said shortly after President John Magufuli had sworn in 12 new judges that he appointed on Sunday.

Juma made the remarks at the swearing-in ceremony held at State House in the commercial Dar es Salaam that the 12 new judges brought to 78 the total number of working judges in the country.

"Out of the 78 judges, two have special duties and two others will retire by the end of this year leaving the judiciary with only 74 judges," said the Chief Justice.

He requested President Magufuli to appoint more judges to fill the gap that was affecting the administration of justice in the country of about 55 million people.

On Sunday, President Magufuli appointed 12 new judges of the High Court to improve administration of justice in the east African nation, said a statement.

In February 2018, Magufuli outlined key issues that needed to be addressed to improve efficiency in the judiciary.

