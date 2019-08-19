news, story, article

KHARTOUM, Aug. 19 (Xinhua/GNA) - Sudan's opposition Freedom and Change Alliance has submitted an internally agreed-upon list of five candidates for the joint sovereignty council, official SUNA news agency reported.

The list consists of Aisha Mousa, Mohamed Al-Faki, Sidiq Tawer, Taha Osman and Hasan Sheikh-Eddin Idris, said Sati Al-Haj, a leading member in the Freedom and Change Alliance.

According to leaked information, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) has selected its chairman Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, its deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu and three generals Shams-Eddin Kabashi, Yasir Al-Atta and Ibrahim Jaber as the candidates for the sovereign council.

The TMC was expected to publish the names of its five candidates on Sunday.

Meanwhile, consultations are continuing between the opposition alliance and the TMC over the selection of the 11th member of the sovereignty council, according to Al-Haj.

The sovereignty council comprises 11 members: five civilians, five military representatives and one civilian to be selected through mutual consultation.

According to the constitutional declaration signed by the two sides, the sovereignty council members should have been appointed on Sunday before the appointees take the constitutional oath on Monday, which will mean automatic dissolution of the TMC.

