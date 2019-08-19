news, story, article

N'DJAMENA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua/GNA) - Chadian President Idriss Deby has declared a three-month state of emergency in the eastern provinces of Sila and Ouaddai, where recent escalation of inter-communal conflict has resulted in dozens of death.

The announcement was made during a field visit of Deby to Goz Beida in Sila.

The decision should be confirmed by an order of the defense minister.

To end the "disastrous situation," the president ordered the deployment of military reinforcements and the disarmament of all civilians in the area.

"The main cause of this whole problem is the entry of illegal firearms into this part of the country," Deby said.

In addition, security forces are now allowed to intervene more actively in the management of the situation, rather than allowing armed conflicts to escalate, he said.

"Inter-community conflicts must not last, and I will personally take care of this issue," the head of state told the press earlier in August.

At least 109 people have been killed in recent weeks in clashes between communities in eastern Chad, according to local news site Alwihdainfo.

GNA