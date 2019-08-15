news, story, article

JUBA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua/GNA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir have held talks with the Sudanese opposition Justice and Equality Movement leader Gibril Ibrahim in a bid to restore lasting peace in its northern neighbor Sudan.

Tut Gatluak, South Sudan's presidential adviser for security affairs, told journalists that Kiir assured all the Sudan's oppositions that his administration is determined to end the ongoing political turmoil.

"The effort of President Salva Kiir to bring peace to Sudan are geared towards ensuring that all the rebel movements in Sudan to end the ongoing political turmoil and accept peace as they work collectively with the leadership of the Transitional Military Council and the freedom and change movement," Gatluak said in Juba.

Gatluak noted that the meeting between President Salva Kiir and Gibril is the continuation of Juba commitment to creating an inclusive dialogue with Sudanese oppositions as a way to restore stability in Sudan.

"Peace and stability in the neighboring Sudan means the same for South Sudan," he added. Several rounds of peace talks have failed to end the conflict in the two areas bordering South Sudan.

Juba and Khartoum previously accused each other of harboring rebel elements in their territories, but relations between the two seem to be improving since Sudan successfully mediated the new peace deal aimed at ending almost five years of civil unrest in the young republic.

GNA