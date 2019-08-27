news, story, article

CAPE TOWN, Aug. 27 (Xinhua/GNA) - The ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday expressed shock at the murder of a soldier, deployed in operations against gangs in Cape Town's gang-infested communities.



The ANC condemns this senseless killing and other acts of violence against soldiers who have been deployed to maintain peace and safeguard the rule of law in the communities where gang violence spiraled out of control in Cape Town, spokesperson Andile Mdleleni said.

The burnt body of the soldier was found in a boot of a car last Sunday, according to Mdleleni.

The soldier, a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), was taking part in Operation Lockdown, which is an on-going operation that is combating rampant gang-violence in the Cape Metro, said Mdleleni.

Two suspects involved in the murder of the soldier have been arrested and are accused of committing a "egregious crime," Mdleleni said.

"We call upon the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to work hand-in-hand with our police, to ensure that those responsible for this heinous crime meet the full might of the law," he said.

Gang violence has claimed the lives of too many people in the communities and has to be brought to an end, said Mdleleni.

"Therefore, we urge members of the community to assist and support the SANDF and the SAPS (South African Police Service) in efforts to bring about an end to this violence, by reporting incidents of violence against soldiers and other law enforcement agencies, to the nearest police station," the spokesperson said.

On July 18, the SANDF began deploying troops in parts of Cape Town to help quell rising gang violence which claims dozens of lives every week.

The troops help police conduct cordon and search, observation, foot and vehicle patrols as well as to provide air support, with the aim of reducing crime in 10 specified hot spots.

GNA