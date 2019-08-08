news, story, article

CAPE TOWN, Aug. 8 (Xinhua/GNA) - South Africa's Parliament has urged the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to find a speedy and amicable solution to the issue around the wearing of headscarves by Muslim SANDF members.



"The SANDF needs to find a solution that is befitting to both parties, keeping in mind protocols that regulate order and discipline in the defence force, but also the imperatives of the Bill of Rights enshrined in the Constitution," said Cyril Xaba, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans.

Xaba was speaking amid an ongoing case against Fatima Isaacs, a female Muslim army major who is facing disciplinary action for refusing to remove her headscarf.

She is accused of "disobeying a lawful command."

Xaba said his committee has noted with concern the case and is awaiting the outcome of a closed military court session in Cape Town against Isaacs.

Also on Wednesday, SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said the outcome will be made public soon.

Mgobozi said the Muslim Judicial Council has to be consulted first before the details can be made public.

Mgobozi also revealed that Isaacs was still in the SANDF's service but refused to say whether there was a breakdown in relations between her and the SANDF.

