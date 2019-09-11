news, story, article

KIGALI, Sept. 11 (Xinhua/GNA) - Rwandan lawmakers on Tuesday passed a series of bilateral air services agreements the country has signed with 32 countries from across Africa and beyond.



These agreements are a positive development for the growth of Rwanda's air transport sector, said Speaker of Chamber of Deputies Donatille Mukabalisa after the agreements were passed, adding that they would enable RwandAir, the national carrier, to expand its route network to better serve the growing markets.

The agreements will help boost tourism, trade and investment between Rwanda and the relevant countries, including China, Italy, India, Israel, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain and Ghana, said Rwandan Minister of Infrastructure Claver Gatete.

Rwanda has so far signed 92 bilateral air services agreements with various countries around the globe.

GNA