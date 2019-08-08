news, story, article

KIGALI, Aug. 8, (Xinhua/GNA) - Rwanda has launched a nationwide campaign dubbed "Nahisemo.rw", meaning "I chose.rw" in English, which seeks to promote the use of the domain name ".rw" among Rwanda internet users.

"We are aiming at increasing Rwanda's digital profile by rallying Rwandan businesses and organizations with web presence to take up the country level domain'.rw", said Paula Ingabire, Rwandan minister of ICT and innovation, at the launch in Kigali, capital of Rwanda.

The three-month long campaign organized by the ministry of ICT in partnership with Rwanda Internet Community and Technology Alliance is part of the efforts to drive Rwanda into becoming a digital economy which will see the creation of a new market place, consolidated into a single digital market for the region.

Ingabire called on Rwandan enterprises, businesses and institutions to adopt the usage of ".rw" as their domain choice so as to increase Rwanda's digital presence.

"For every Rwandan website registered outside, it's a loss to our digital economy.

“If all Rwandan businesses register '.rw', our digital presence as a country also increases, which is an added advantage to our efforts to promote our Rwandan identity online," she said.

Presently, over 8,000 Rwandan domain names are registered, of which only 4,000 are registered as ".rw" while the rest are as ".com", ".org" and ".net", among others, according to Rwanda Internet Community and Technology Alliance.

GNA