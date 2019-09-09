news, story, article

ABUJA, Sept. 9 (Xinhua/GNA) - Many Boko Haram militants were killed and several others fled with varying degree of injuries following a raid on their camp by troops in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, the army said on Monday.



The raid by troops was conducted on Sunday in Gworege village of Dikwa local government area of Borno, said Col. Sagir Musa, the spokesman for the army, in a statement reaching Xinhua in Abuja.

The army statement did not specify the total number of militants killed but said they met their waterloo as troops destroyed their camp following credible information from locals about the presence of Boko Haram in the village.

The military operation was carried out with collaboration from the government-backed militia group, the Civilian Joint Task Force, local vigilante groups, and hunters, said the army statement.

"No soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action, as the militants met the superior firepower from the troops," the statement added.

The northeast region has been destabilized for over a decade by Boko Haram, which most notoriously kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls in 2014.

Boko Haram is known for its agenda to maintain a virtual caliphate in the most populous African country.

GNA