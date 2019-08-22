news, story, article

ABUJA, Aug. 22, (Xinhua/GNA) - Nigerian Minister of Magic Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a new cabinet for his second term in office, with himself retaining his position as the country's oil minister.



Buhari held the same portfolio for four years in his first term of office.

Thirteen ministers who served in the first term of the president also retained their positions, with Osagie Ehanire, who formerly served as the minister of state for health, getting a promotion to head the country's health ministry.

Timipre Sylvia, a former governor of the oil-rich state of Bayelsa, is the new minister of state for petroleum, expected to oversee the daily activities of that critical ministry on behalf of the president.

Nigeria is one of Africa's top oil producers.

A total of 43 cabinet members, among them only eight women, and the reappointed secretary to the government of the federation took an oath of allegiance at a ceremony held at the State House in Abuja.

The president also separated some existing ministries and introduced three new ones.

He introduced the ministries of police affairs, special duties, and humanitarian and disaster management.

The ministry of aviation was separated from the ministry of transportation, while the ministry of power was separated from the ministry of power, works and housing.

The president tasked the new team on moving the most populous African country to the next level, saying the core objectives of this administration were to improve security, achieve diversified, inclusive economic growth and fight corruption.

"I am convinced that we can build a buoyant economy that supports inclusive growth and creates broad-based prosperity for every Nigerian," he said.

GNA