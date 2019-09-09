news, story, article

ABUJA, Sept. 9 (Xinhua/GNA) - Three suspected kidnappers were killed and 25 others were arrested during different operations by the police in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, local security authorities said on Monday.



The suspects were killed and arrested within two days, following raids on their hideouts between Friday and Saturday, said the police in a statement reaching Xinhua here.

The criminal hideouts at Kingimi and other surrounding villages in Igabi local government area of the state were housed some of the most notorious kidnappers responsible for the high-profile abduction along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, the police said.

Citing the confession of some the arrested kidnap suspects, Yakubu Sabo, the spokesman for the police in Kaduna, said the suspects were responsible for the recent abduction of a local lawmaker in the state.

"Efforts are on to apprehend other gang members and recover their operational weapons," Sabo told Xinhua.

"Furthermore, in its resolve to find a lasting solution to the rising security challenges in the state, especially along the major highways, the police command has intensified a carefully planned and well-coordinated raid on all identified bandits' camps," he added.

