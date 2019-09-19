news, story, article

YAOUNDE, Sept. 19, (Xinhua/GNA) - Nigerian refugees at the Minawao camp in Cameroon's Far North region will soon be safely returned home, Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of the Nigerian state of Borno, has assured.



"I want them to go back home. I informed them about the good tidings of the federal government as well as the government of the Borno state that we shall do everything possible that they return home in a dignified manner," Zulum told reporters while on his maiden visit to the largest refugee camp of Cameroon.

He appreciated the efforts of the government of Cameroon and international humanitarian organisations in ensuring the well-being of the refugees in Minawao.

"I have also come to express my sincere appreciation to the managers of the camp and particularly UN as well as the government of Cameroon. The people have also attested to me that they are doing well but they are just willing to return," he added.

The first contingent of 133 refugees from the camp was repatriated to Nigeria last month.

The refugees fled from Boko Haram atrocities and settled in the Minawao camp that currently hosts over 57,000 Nigerian refugees. Cameroon's Far North region shares boundary with the Borno state.

