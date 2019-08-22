news, story, article

LAGOS, Aug. 22, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has given its full support to enhance digital banking and financial inclusion for robust economic growth, an official has said.



Digital banking has become strategic in enhancing the economy, Peter Ashade, the institute’s chairman, told a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos, Nigeria's business hub.

He told reporters that digital banking services were one of the most significant developments in the banking industry in its long history with its most important features being speed and convenience.

According to him, bank customers can access their accounts, view their statements, make transfers, pay bills and more, all from the comfort of their homes, offices or on the go.

Ashade said the demand for electronic banking services was waxing strong and critical to inclusive economic growth.

Other bankers at the news conference told Xinhua that Nigeria's economy might be in a difficult period, but with digitization at the core of the national banking strategy, financial inclusion had been given room to grow.

In a revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy issued in January, Nigeria's apex bank targeted achievement of 80 percent financial inclusion of the country's adult population by 2020.

GNA