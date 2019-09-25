news, story, article

LAGOS, Sept. 25 (Xinhua/GNA) - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday said it had destroyed a logistics camp used by Boko Haram militants in their Allagarno forest hideouts in northeast state of Borno.



The air strike was executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) in continuation of "Operation LAFIYA DOLE", NAF's spokesperson Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement reaching Xinhua in Lagos.

The operation, according to Daramola was executed on Sept.22, after a series of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance missions revealed that some buildings within the settlement were being used by the terrorists to store their supplies and other resources.

The air force spokesperson said the ATF dispatched helicopter gunships and ground attack aircraft to engage the location in successive strikes, scoring devastating hits on the target area leading to destruction of several of the buildings and neutralization of suspected Boko Haram occupants.

He added that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the northeast.

Boko Haram has been blamed for the death of more than 20,000 people and displacing of 2.3 million others in Nigeria since 2009.

GNA