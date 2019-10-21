news, story, article

LAGOS, Oct. 21, (Xinhua/GNA) - Nigeria's apex bank has said it will continue to apply monetary policy tools to control the rising inflation.



Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said this in the bank's 2018 financial stability report made available to Xinhua in Lagos.

The West African country's inflation increased to 11.24 percent in September 2019, rising by 0.22 percent points compared to that in August, according to the latest inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Emefiele said the central bank's commitment was necessary following anticipation of increase in inflation in the coming months.

He said that the bank would continue to intensify efforts at strengthening the existing synergy between the fiscal and monetary authorities.

On the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Emefiele said its growth rate sustained an upward trend, largely driven by strong performance in the non-oil sector, proving government's efforts at diversifying the economy and boosting alternative revenue sources.

