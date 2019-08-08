LAGOS, Aug. 8, (Xinhua/GNA) - A Nigerian official has announced new conditions to the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), known as Shi'ites movement, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat before their travel to India for medical treatment.

Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna state, told media the state government would appeal an earlier ruling by the Kaduna high court which allowed El-Zakzaky's travel to India for treatment.

He said the state government would not seek a stay of execution because it believes that people should have access to medical treatment, but require the conditions to be met before El-Zakzaky and his wife could travel, including the confirmation of his appointment with the hospital by the foreign ministry of Nigeria.

The couple would also have to produce two prominent and reliable persons as sureties, according to Aruwan.

He said the Nigerian government shall obtain from Indian government an irrevocable guarantee that it will not entertain any application from the couple or any third party seeking asylum under "any guise."

Security agents of Nigerian government shall escort the El-Zakzaky and his wife and remain with them throughout the duration of their treatment in India and thereafter shall return with them after their discharge from the hospital, Aruwan said.

The high court in northern state of Kaduna on Monday permitted the IMN leader and his wife to travel to India for medical treatment.

The court ruled that El-Zakzaky and Zeenat must not go to any other hospital other than the one they specifically requested for. And the couple must be under the strict supervision of the state officials.

GNA