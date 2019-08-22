news, story, article

ABUJA, Aug. 22, (Xinhua/GNA) - Nigeria eyes closer military ties with Bangladesh, a Nigerian navy statement reaching Xinhua, has said.

The statement followed a meeting in Abujia, the Nigerian capital, on Tuesday between Ibok-Ete Ibas, Nigeria's chief of the naval staff, and Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh's high commissioner to Nigeria.

Nigeria values its relationship with friendly countries like Bangladesh, Ibas said, noting that many Nigerian officers had trained in Bangladesh.

He informed Ahsan of the establishment of a Naval War College in Nigeria and the proposed International Maritime Conference to be hosted by the Nigerian Navy in 2020.

The naval chief also invited Bangladesh to consider sending their officers to the college.

Ibas stressed the readiness of the Nigerian armed forces to sign a memorandum of understanding with Bangladesh on military cooperation.

The Nigerian naval chief canvassed for more visits and information sharing between the two nations for mutual benefit.

Ahsan, for his part, described Nigeria as a trustworthy strategic partner, noting the two countries had developed high-level political mutual trust and conducted fruitful economic and trade cooperation.

Giant strides have been made by Bangladesh in peacekeeping operations, agriculture and the garment industry, he said.

Ahsan said Nigeria and Bangladesh had a lot in common in areas of cooperation that benefited both countries.

GNA