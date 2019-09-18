news, story, article

ABUJA, Sept. 18, (Xinhua/GNA) - Road officials in Nigeria have embarked on a special patrol operation that involves enlightening drivers in an effort to curb road accidents in the West African nation, a senior official said here on Wednesday.



Bisi Kazeem, spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said the move came as one of the measures to reduce the number of road accidents, which mostly were caused by reckless driving.

He said with the commencement of the special patrol operations, the corps marshal had directed commanding officers to ensure total coverage of the highways through effective patrol operations.

Other means, Kazeem said, was through sustained public enlightenment campaigns, aggressive traffic control, prompt removal of obstructions on the highways and prompt rescue services to save lives of crash victims.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

GNA