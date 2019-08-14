news, story, article

KATSINA, Nigeria, Aug. 14 (Xinhua/GNA) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says the most populous African country has achieved food security with the steady improvement in agricultural production.



Speaking to visiting governors of the ruling party at his hometown of Daura in the northwestern state of Katsina, Buhari said Nigeria's apex bank had been directed to stop providing foreign exchange for importation of food into the country.

The foreign reserve will be conserved and utilized strictly for diversification of the economy, and not for encouraging more dependence on foreign food import bills, Buhari said.

He said some states had already taken advantage of the government's policy on agriculture with huge returns in rice farming, urging more states to plug into the ongoing revolution to feed the nation.

"We have achieved food security, and for physical security we are not doing badly," he said.

The president said he was particularly delighted that young citizens had started exploring agric-business and entrepreneurship, with many posting testimonies of good returns on their investments.

The Nigerian economy took a hit from declining oil revenues in 2015, forcing the government to seek economic diversification.

Agricultural development has been chosen as one of its key goals to help address the country's dependence on food imports.

GNA