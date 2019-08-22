news, story, article

WINDHOEK, Aug. 21, (Xinhua/GNA) - The annual popular event in Namibia - Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF), will be held from August 23 to 31 at the Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre, a press statement from the Ongwediva Trade Centre, has announced.

One of the organizer of the event, Jackson Muma, said this year over 25 of the exhibitors were international.

"International exhibitors hail from African countries like Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa and Botswana, as well as countries as far as Japan, Germany, America and Indonesia," Muma said.

Muma said from Namibia this year over 450 exhibitors would be displaying their products and service, and added last year over 90,000 visitors attended the event.

Muma said the event now in its 20th year would be held under the theme: 'Fostering Economic Growth through Innovation'.

"The event serves as an important platform for entrepreneurs to exhibit unique products and services. The OATF further provides an opportunity for local and international investors to network and enter into partnerships," Muma said.

The Namibian President, Hage Geingob, is expected to officially open the nine-day event on Saturday.

The OATF has been hosted successfully since 2000.

GNA