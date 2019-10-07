news, story, article

LAGOS, Oct. 07 (Xinhua/GNA) - Nigerian air force carried out strikes on a hideout belonging to the Boko Haram militants, killing scores of them in the country's restive northeast Borno state, according to an official.

The strikes hit Boko Haram fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in the state, said Ibikunle Daramola, spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in a statement sent to media.

Daramola said the operation was executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Friday.

The air strike was conducted by the ATF after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks.

"Overhead the target area, scores of Boko Haram fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms," he added.

He said the aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.

Daramola said NAF, operating with surface forces, would sustain efforts to completely destroy remnants of terrorists in the restive northeast.

In a similar operation, troops of the Nigerian army on Friday successfully ambushed suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza area of Borno, killing three of them.

Ado Isa, an army spokesperson, told Xinhua that the successful operation followed credible information from some patriotic Nigerians about terrorists’ movement around Pulka in Gwoza general area.

He said an unconfirmed number of terrorists’ were reportedly wounded during the ambush, adding there was no casualty on the side of Nigerian army.

He said two AK 47 rifles and two bicycles were recovered by the troops.

GNA