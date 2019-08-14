news, story, article

KAMPALA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua/GNA) - Uganda's ministry of health has announced that the country is facing an unprecedented increase of malaria cases over the last three months.



Jimmy Opigo, head of Malaria Control Program told Xinhua by telephone that between June and August the cases have increased to 1.4 million from 1 million.

"This is the peak season of malaria in Uganda. That is why we are recording more cases compared to other quarters," Opigo said.

Ministry of Health attributed the increase to climate change which has brought prolonged rains, reduced use of insecticide treated mosquito nets and increased population growth and refugee immigration in some parts of the country.

In order to address the surging number of cases, the ministry has started distributing emergency supplies like Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, long-lasting insecticide-treated mosquito nets and strengthening village health teams.

Ministry of Health figures show that malaria is endemic in approximately 95 percent of the country, affecting over 90 percent of the population.

The disease is still the leading cause of death in the country, accounting for over 27 percent deaths, mostly of pregnant women and children under five years of age, according to ministry data.

